vMVPD gains lead to 'modest' loss of 785K pay-TV subs in Q3 – LRG

DURHAM, N.H. – Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. – representing about 92% of the market – lost about 785,000 net video subscribers in 3Q 2022, compared to a pro forma net loss of 650,000 in 3Q 2021.

The top pay-TV providers now account for about 71.4 million subscribers – with the top seven cable companies having about 38.6 million video subscribers, other traditional pay-TV services having about 24.8 million subscribers, and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services having over 8 million subscribers.

Key findings for the quarter include:

Top cable providers had a net loss of about 980,000 video subscribers in 3Q 2022 – compared to a loss of about 700,000 subscribers in 3Q 2021

Other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 700,000 subscribers in 3Q 2022 – compared to a loss of about 630,000 subscribers in 3Q 2021

Top publicly reporting vMVPDs added about 900,000 subscribers in 3Q 2022 – compared to a gain of about 680,000 subscribers in 3Q 2021

“Spurred by a strong quarter from Internet-delivered vMVPD services, pay-TV net losses of about 785,000 in 3Q 2022 were more modest than in the first two quarters of the year,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “Not including YouTube TV, which does not regularly report subscriber totals, vMVPDs had nearly 900,000 net additions in the quarter. This was the third most quarterly net adds ever for the top publicly reporting vMVPD services.”

