Virgin Media O2 rolls out HD upgrade

READING, UK – From today (24 January), Virgin Media O2 is giving its TV customers a HD boost on a range of popular channels, at no extra cost.

This upgrade, which will be added automatically so customers don't need to take any action, includes TV favourites such as National Geographic HD, Sky Comedy HD and Sky Arts HD, and means Virgin TV customers can watch top TV shows such as Romantic Getaway and I Hate Suzie on Sky Comedy in full HD.

As part of the upgrade, Virgin Media O2 has made improvements to enhance the viewing experience, making it easier for customers to find the new HD channels and can tune in to the TV they love in fantastic high definition. Some channel listings will change as a result of this upgrade, so customers can check for new channel numbers here: Virgin TV Channel guide | Virgin Media.

Virgin Media's TV and broadband packages currently start at £29.99 per month for an 18-month contract with no set up fee. This HD boost follows Virgin Media O2's recent addition of 80 fitness videos for customers to enjoy at no extra cost, so they can get moving and get fit from the comfort of their living room.

Virgin Media O2