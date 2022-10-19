Vidgo launches premium Spanish-language TV streaming tier

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Vidgo, America's best value sports and entertainment streaming service, today introduced VidgoMás, a new premium subscription plan that features 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels, including content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations, as well as Fox Deportes, Discovery Familias and many all-around entertainment options.

VidgoMás brings both Spanish and bilingual channels for sports, news and entertainment available for live streaming, on-demand with 20 hours of free DVR viewing included for the first 90 days. VidgoMás, with 42 channels, is priced at $39.95 a month and requires no contract.

Vidgo offers two other cost-friendly streaming packages that include live World Cup coverage in November and December, beginning with Vidgo Plus for $59.95, with over 110 channels and more college sports than any other service, and a Premium plan, at $79.95 with unlimited access to more than 150 television networks.

Its new app is available on the most popular CTV devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, VIZIO, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices and on the web.

Vidgo