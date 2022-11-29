Sign In Register
Video/Media

Vidgo freshens up brand, redesigns UI

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Vidgo, America's best value sports and entertainment streaming service, announced today that it is launching a new look, new logo and a streamlined user experience across all Vidgo platforms, including partnerships with connected TVs and newly launched Cinedigm bundle.

"We have reimagined what easy access to an affordable streaming service should look like," said Derek Mattsson, Vidgo CEO. "With Vidgo's app available on the most popular connected TV and streaming devices – including Roku, VIZIO, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices – our subscribers now have unlimited access to their favorite shows, sports and news at home and on the go."

Vidgo's new red, white and blue logo pays homage to the great U.S.A. while keeping its promise to offer subscribers the Freedom to be EntertainedSM. Vidgo offers one of the most diverse channel lineups, including 35 sports networks, NFL, NHL, the biggest international soccer tournaments and so much more.

Vidgo's new user experience and recently updated UI with enhanced tile navigation offers a consistent viewing experience across every device and screen. The improved discovery feature provides intuitive access to favorite content, trending titles and new programming. Notably, Vidgo's advanced search and filter capabilities enable users to view live and on-demand content by genre, title, popularity, language, geography and more.

Vidgo also is the first virtual MVPD to distribute premier enthusiast entertainment company Cinedigm's content library. The partnership will bring Vidgo subscribers' access to Fandor, Screambox, RetroCrush, The Bob Ross Channel, Dove, AsianCrush, El Rey Network, Bloody Disgusting, Comedy Dynamics and more, all showcased via an integrated program guide that offers genres from anime to sci-fi/fantasy to horror to top independent films from around the world.

Vidgo offers three cost-friendly streaming packages, beginning with Vidgo Plus for $59.95, with over 110 channels and more college sports than any other service; and a Premium plan, at $79.95 with unlimited access to more than 150 television networks. VidgoMás features 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels for $39.95, including content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations, as well as Fox Deportes, Discovery Familia and many all-around entertainment options.

Vidgo

