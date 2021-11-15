Vidgo connects with Rob Gronkowski

ATLANTA – Vidgo Live Streaming TV (www.vidgo.com), is proud to team up with pro football superstar Rob Gronkowski on an exciting live sports streaming campaign.

Gronkowski- nicknamed "Gronk", appears in a series of social media videos, that highlight his enthusiasm about the wide range of sports offerings on Vidgo. Created and produced by OneTeam, each spot features the charismatic Gronk extolling the virtues of the streaming platform – including his own dubious attempt at creating a new Vidgo jingle. The spots will run on vidgo.com and related online channels, and on Gronk's social platforms.

Vidgo's range of sports channels includes live college and professional sports from ESPN, FOX, ABC, NFL Network, NFL Redzone, Stadium and more. Vidgo subscribers enjoy 95+ live channels at home or on the go with streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and desktop.

Vidgo