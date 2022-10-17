Vidgo appoints new CEO and COO

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Vidgo, America's premier college sports, news and entertainment streamer, today announced the appointment of two new executives to its management team: Derek Mattsson as Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Feininger as Chief Operating Officer. Since joining Vidgo, the two executives have played a fundamental role in revitalizing the streaming service, leading its relaunch with new and enhanced technology, streamlined user experience and significantly expanded content offerings, including Vidgo's first original programming.

Derek Mattsson, who joined Vidgo earlier this year, has been the key architect behind the reimagined Vidgo. Mattsson's vision led to revisiting Vidgo's programming deals with several national programming providers; developing a concrete brand strategy focused on live sports, news and general entertainment; and focusing on delivering programming of high interest to Vidgo's existing and prospective viewers in middle America. As part of this objective, Mattsson lead efforts to enhance Vidgo's program lineup, signing award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author, Bill O'Reilly, to host a new, exclusive TV series, "Shock and Awe," only available on Vidgo. He has also been focused on establishing new strategic partnerships with programmers, retailers and television manufacturers, all with the objective of making Vidgo available to more customers at an affordable price. Additionally, Mattsson has expanded Vidgo's executive team to include former VP of technical strategy & development at Nielsen, Bill Feininger, as COO, among others.

Since joining Vidgo as Chief Operating Officer, Bill Feininger has taken the helm of Vidgo's platform and technology. Focused on delivering a flawless viewing experience, Feininger has transitioned all of Vidgo's platform development in house to unify the User Interface (UI) and features across all streaming platforms, including cloud-based DVR capabilities, and increased Vidgo's delivery capacity from 400 to 680 channels. He has also enhanced Vidgo's digital ad insertion capabilities with automated reporting systems for content partners, an operational dashboard and a promotions management system that tracks individual advertisements and marketing campaigns. Additionally, Feininger successfully launched Vidgo's NFL and college football "Game of the Week" program, which offers full access to stream the most hyped game each week, entirely free, with no subscription required.

Mattsson previously co-founded and served as president of placemedia, a programmatic advertising supply side platform, which was acquired by Altice to become the foundation of its programmatic ad sales. In 1996, as regional vice president at AT&T Media Services, Mattsson developed the concept of packaging cable television and Internet for auto dealers, ultimately parlaying that strategic sales innovation in his role as president and CEO of Vehix, an online automotive buying service purchased by Comcast in 2008. Under Mattsson's leadership, Vehix grew from a total investment of $3M into one of the top ten online automotive websites, driving $30+ billion in automotive ad spending.

Bringing over 25 years' experience in media research and television technology, Bill Feininger previously served as president for FourthWall Media where he developed a new set-top-box data analytics service that collected data from over 1.3 million homes. Feininger also spent fifteen years with Nielsen, serving as vice president of technical strategy and development, guiding innovations for collecting data from any new video content delivery device or service. Feininger holds twenty-one patents for data collection and processing compliance.

