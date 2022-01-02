Videon lands $9M more

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Videon, a leader in edge computing for video, has raised a further $9m bringing total investment in the past seven months to $16.3m. The funding, led by Alter Venture Partners with participation from Voyager Capital, Fortson VC, Bruce Chizen, and Cercano Management, will drive further innovation in its next-generation video edge computing platform.

Videon's technology powers tens of thousands of hours of live video every day for audiences across more than 19 countries. Industry-leading partners including Techex, THEO Technologies, V-Nova, and Zixi are now building and deploying applications that harness the benefits of Videon's edge computing capabilities for their customers.

Videon puts edge computing power at the point that video is created, enabling a huge array of video processing tasks to be completed before content goes into the cloud. This enables users to significantly reduce the complexity and cost of live production, adding multiple camera angles and remote feeds to meet growing audience expectations for personalized content.

Processing video at source is the key to reducing latency, the delay between the action happening and it appearing on the screen. This is especially vital for sports, gaming, and betting applications. Users can also develop and deploy highly specialized applications to support anything from artificial intelligence to image and speech recognition to build their own unique live streaming experiences.

