ViacomCBS, Sky hook up to bring Paramount+ to Europe

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/5/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK and LONDON – ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) and Sky, part of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), today announced that Paramount+ will launch on Sky platforms in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA) in 2022 as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement that also includes the extended carriage of ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of pay TV channels and the renewal of Sky as an ad sales partner in select markets.

Paramount+ is the latest in a series of apps to come to Sky Q adding more than 10,000 hours of content, further enhancing Sky's aggregation strategy and enabling Sky customers to watch even more of the best content together in one place on the Sky Q platform.

Upon launch, Sky Cinema subscribers will get the bonus of Paramount+ included at no additional cost, providing access to two fantastic services side by side with more than 10,000 hours of extra content for one affordable price. As part of this partnership, Paramount Pictures' feature films will remain available on Sky Cinema in the UK and will join Sky Cinema in Germany and Italy in 2022. All other Sky customers will be able to subscribe to Paramount+ as an add-on to their account.

Titles that will become available through 2022 in the UK, Ireland, Italy and GSA include a collection of scripted, exclusive Paramount+ Originals and exciting new takes on iconic franchises, including HALO, The Offer and the new iCarly series. As the international home of SHOWTIME, the service will offer The Man Who Fell to Earth, Ripley, Super Pumped, and American Gigolo, in addition to popular titles from ViacomCBS, such as Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, Star Trek: Prodigy, and MTV Unplugged. The service will also feature a collection of new movie premieres and fan favorites from Paramount Pictures such as films from the Mission Impossible and Transformer franchises.

In addition, ViacomCBS and Sky reached a multi-year extension for carriage of ViacomCBS' linear channels — including Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon — in the UK, Ireland, Italy and GSA. The channels will be complemented by a strong selection of box sets, giving customers the flexibility to watch the content they love whenever and wherever they want.

ViacomCBS renewed its multi-year agreement with Sky as an ad sales partner for all platforms and channels in the UK and Italy. Sky Media will continue to handle ad sales across the ViacomCBS portfolio of channels, including Channel 5 in the UK, where ViacomCBS and Channel 5 will benefit from Sky Media's market-leading innovation in addressable advertising.

Other terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Paramount+ will also be available direct-to-consumer in UK, Ireland, Italy and GSA through the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android and across supported connected TV devices and OTT platforms. Pricing and local content offering will be announced at a later date.

ViacomCBS
Sky

Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
