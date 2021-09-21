ViacomCBS launches Paramount+/Showtime streaming bundle

NEW YORK – Starting today, ViacomCBS is offering consumers a new bundle pairing Paramount+, and its unrivaled streaming catalog of live and on demand entertainment, with SHOWTIME, and its premium portfolio of critically acclaimed and boundary-pushing programming. The streaming bundle is launching with special introductory prices available for a limited time at both subscription tiers – $9.99 per month for SHOWTIME and the Paramount+ Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for SHOWTIME and the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

With this bundle, subscribers can enjoy the respective Paramount+ and SHOWTIME services at an accessible price never before offered at this scale.

The bundle is available to U.S. subscribers through Paramount+'s two pricing tiers, providing consumers with options that work for their household. The ad-supported Essential Plan, at $9.99 per month, combines marquee sports, including NFL games and more than 2,000 soccer matches each year, with on-demand entertainment options spanning the full suite of current and upcoming shows and movies, as well as breaking news through CBSN. The Premium Plan, at $12.99 per month, features commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an extended roster of must-watch sports; and live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S.

