"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

ViacomCBS deal gives Paramount+ entry in Asia

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/7/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK and SEOUL, Korea – ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) and CJ ENM today announced a new strategic partnership that will bring premium entertainment to audiences worldwide with a comprehensive global deal that includes co-productions for original series and films, content licensing and distribution across ViacomCBS' and CJ ENM's leading streaming services.

Paramount+ will also debut in South Korea in 2022 as an exclusive bundle with TVING, CJ ENM's streaming service, marking its first entry to the Asian market.

ViacomCBS and CJ ENM will leverage their combined global reach, production capabilities, world-renowned IP and hit-making pedigree to deliver key synergy opportunities across both companies:

  • Paramount Television Studios and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon will co-develop and co-produce English-language scripted series based on CJ ENM/Studio Dragon's titles for exhibition on Paramount+.
  • ViacomCBS and CJ ENM will co-develop and co-finance movies for theatrical and streaming releases with the plan to distribute one theatrical movie a year in various territories.
  • ViacomCBS and TVING will co-finance new Korean series for global distribution on Paramount+.
  • Paramount+ will license Korean-language series from CJ ENM's deep library of IP.
  • Pluto TV, the No. 1 free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST) in America, will launch a dedicated CJ ENM branded channel on December 14 featuring K-content for U.S. audiences.

ViacomCBS

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Bringing High-Speed Optical Networks Together
Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey
Heavy Reading Report - The Journey to Cloud Native
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
The State of Fixed-Mobile Convergence
Blog: How Telefónica is evolving its OSS to support network automation
Blog: The benefits of Edge Computing
Scalable, cloud-native 5G open RAN is now a reality
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
Why subscription media services don't have to accept churn as a fact of life By Vijay Sajja, Evergent
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE