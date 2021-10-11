ViacomCBS cuts deal with Twitter

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) and Twitter today announced a new, multi-year global agreement to deliver premium digital content around ViacomCBS' biggest live events, hit shows and iconic franchises from the company's leading portfolio of entertainment, news and sports brands, including BET, CBS Television Network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Channel 5, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Network 10, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and Telefe.

Paramount+ will also host three Twitter Watch Parties, in partnership with Twitter, to bring fans together, fuel conversation and build community around select highly anticipated original series.

Each of the tentpole programs will be eligible for Twitter marketing support and brand sponsorship sales rights via Twitter's Amplify program, which marries ViacomCBS' premium video with Twitter's paid reach and targeting. ViacomCBS will also tap into a broad range of Twitter marketing features from live video and real-time highlights to Twitter Moments.

Most recently, Twitter and ViacomCBS partnered on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and "BET Awards," bringing content from the biggest nights in music to Twitter. The 2021 "BET Awards" red carpet was live streamed on Twitter, hosted by DJ Envy. For the 2021 VMAs, the live pre-show was hosted on Twitter, and the #VMAStanCam was back for the second time, putting fans in the driver's seat and giving them the power to choose the behind-the-scenes and close-up moments they wanted to see. MTV and Twitter also teamed up on the launch of #VMAStanMail, a first-of-its-kind on-site activation, designed for global inclusivity, that enabled artists to experience stan Tweets in any language.

The partnership covers all global markets in which Twitter and ViacomCBS operate. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

