Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

ViacomCBS cuts deal with Twitter

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/10/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) and Twitter today announced a new, multi-year global agreement to deliver premium digital content around ViacomCBS' biggest live events, hit shows and iconic franchises from the company's leading portfolio of entertainment, news and sports brands, including BET, CBS Television Network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Channel 5, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Network 10, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and Telefe.

Paramount+ will also host three Twitter Watch Parties, in partnership with Twitter, to bring fans together, fuel conversation and build community around select highly anticipated original series.

Each of the tentpole programs will be eligible for Twitter marketing support and brand sponsorship sales rights via Twitter's Amplify program, which marries ViacomCBS' premium video with Twitter's paid reach and targeting. ViacomCBS will also tap into a broad range of Twitter marketing features from live video and real-time highlights to Twitter Moments.

Most recently, Twitter and ViacomCBS partnered on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and "BET Awards," bringing content from the biggest nights in music to Twitter. The 2021 "BET Awards" red carpet was live streamed on Twitter, hosted by DJ Envy. For the 2021 VMAs, the live pre-show was hosted on Twitter, and the #VMAStanCam was back for the second time, putting fans in the driver's seat and giving them the power to choose the behind-the-scenes and close-up moments they wanted to see. MTV and Twitter also teamed up on the launch of #VMAStanMail, a first-of-its-kind on-site activation, designed for global inclusivity, that enabled artists to experience stan Tweets in any language.

The partnership covers all global markets in which Twitter and ViacomCBS operate. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ViacomCBS
Twitter

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Transform How Your Customers Buy and Sell Wholesale Broadband Connectivity
Zero Downtime System Replacements
The Future of Distributed Cloud
Plotting Your intelligent Systems Journey
Dell Technologies Reference Architecture for Wind River® Studio
Building the Business Case for 5G
IP Media Network Monitoring and Troubleshooting: A Combined Solution
Blog: Does My Network Need Service Orchestration or Choreography? And Does it Really Matter?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei on Mission to Boost Antenna Efficiencies By Huawei
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE