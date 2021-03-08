ViacomCBS, Cox distribution deal adds streaming to mix

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced multi-year distribution agreements with Cox Communications to continue delivering leading content from ViacomCBS' extensive portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks, including BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, SHOWTIME®, Smithsonian Channel, Telefe, TV Land and VH1. The deal also includes retransmission consent of CBS broadcast stations in Los Angeles.

In addition to renewed carriage of ViacomCBS content, the deal will also offer Cox subscribers expanded access to ViacomCBS' collection of streaming services, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME OTT and Pluto TV.

Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Cox Communications

ViacomCBS