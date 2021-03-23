Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

ViacomCBS courts 5G industry

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/23/2021
Comment (0)

In an announcement that's long on vision but short on specifics, ViacomCBS Networks International said it is primed to engage with network operators, tech vendors, brands and agencies to "harness the full potential of 5G's coming capabilities that will radically transform the entire entertainment industry."

Highlighting the fast data speeds and low latencies supported by emerging 5G networks, ViacomCBS said it expects the technology/platform to transform the media value chain – from production to distribution and consumption. In turn, it sees 5G unlocking new immersive and interactive experiences across TV, film games and live events.

ViacomCBS did not identify any initial partners for its 5G focus but said it already has multiple partnerships in place with mobile operators around the world. The company also released a position paper outlining why it believes 5G is critical to its future, singling out elements such as "ultra-high quality" video streaming, low latencies required for live, interactive events, gaming and VR applications, and the use of 5G for remote, multi-camera field productions and backend workflows.

"Our doors are open for 5G focused collaborative partnerships and tech innovation," Olivier Jollet, SVP of strategy & business development, streaming and head of mobile, ViacomCBS Networks International, said in a statement. "Now is the time to partner with us in developing and leveraging the full potential of 5G to come."

With respect to remote productions underpinned by 5G, ViacomCBS noted it conducted some live tests last fall in Amsterdam on a public 5G network to deliver an "MTV Push" performance by Dutch musical artist Emma Heesters. That test took advantage of dedicated bandwidth (using 5G network slicing) and AI-controlled remote cameras, the company added.

"The result from 5G connecting remote production will be more content from more places, greater artistic freedom, more agility, increased safety and reduced costs," ViacomCBS explained. "The COVID-19 pandemic of the last year has clearly ushered a larger-than-ever reliance on technology, accelerating digital transformation for every industry, and 5G is now poised to transform the ways we create, distribute, and consume entertainment media."

Shift to streaming

ViacomCBS's hailing of 5G as a technology poised to "revolutionize the media and entertainment industry" enters the picture as the media giant undergoes a transformation of its own. Amid the ongoing decline of traditional pay-TV, ViacomCBS, like other major players in the media sector, has been doubling-down on streaming and direct-to-consumer distribution models.

Its most recent move in that direction was the March 4 debut of Paramount+, a successor to the CBS All Access service. Paramount+ is now ViacomCBS's leading streaming property, complemented by services such as Showtime, which is also offered as a standalone streaming service, and Pluto TV, a free, ad-supported streaming service.

However, ViacomCBS also sees 5G as a distribution platform for its broader range of properties, including CBS, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Deploy, Manage and Monetize 5G: Proven Test & Assurance Strategies To Implement Today
Heavy Reading SmartNIC Survey 2021
DSS Guide: Technology and Device Testing for Engineers
Infographic: service provider survey results on future-ready OSS
Whitepaper: Unleashing service innovation with Digital-to-Network Automation
Autonomous Networks, Now is the Time
Heavy Reading’s Cloud-Native 5G Core Operator Survey
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE