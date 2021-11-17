Viaccess-Orca won't be live at IBC 2021

PARIS – Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and enhanced safety restrictions in the Netherlands the company will not physically participate in IBC2021.

"This was a tough decision for us to make, but the health and safety of our employees and industry colleagues remain our top priority," said Philippe Leonetti, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Europe, and following the Dutch government's Nov. 12 statement, we no longer think that we can experience a safe and successful IBC Show this year."

VO's original plans for the show included showcasing the latest innovations to its end-to-end TV platform and the VO Secure Video Player, as well as highlighting advanced new capabilities for its TV monitoring, Targeted TV Advertising, content protection, and anti-piracy solutions. The hard work and investment made for the physical show will now pivot online, and the company will share these updates over the upcoming weeks via a range of digital platforms. VO looks forward to meeting everyone face to face when conditions are more favorable.

