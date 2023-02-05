Via Licensing and MPEG LA combine

SAN FRANCISCO and DENVER – Via Licensing Corporation (Via) and MPEG LA, L.L.C. (MPEG LA) today announced they have united to form Via Licensing Alliance LLC (Via LA), a new collaborative licensing organization with a rich portfolio of patents and intellectual property licensing programs, hundreds of licensors and thousands of licensees.

Via LA combines the expertise, infrastructure and relationships of two of the industry's most successful patent pool administrators. MPEG LA's MPEG-2 licensing program established the modern patent pool industry and helped produce one of the most widely employed standards in consumer electronics history, and Via's AAC pool has continued to advance inclusive and efficient new patent licensing since launching its first pool over 20 years ago.

Patent pools support the industry by streamlining the highly complex, dispersed patent licensing process to deliver efficiency to accelerate technology adoption, maximize continuous value creation opportunities and reduce friction and risk. Combining the teams and best practices of these two licensing pioneers creates new economies of scale and efficiencies that benefit the global innovation ecosystem.

