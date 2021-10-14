Vewd launches smart TV for operators

OSLO, Norway – Vewd, the leading provider of OTT software solutions, together with Vestel, Europe's largest TV manufacturer, today introduced the Vewd Operator TV, a fully-featured Smart TV with a built-in, content-enriched Pay TV experience. Now, Pay TV Operators can win the retail Smart TV landscape.

Rather than up-selling Pay TV services through a separate set-top box or competing alongside other apps inside hard-to-discover Smart TV app environments, operators can now own the entire Smart TV consumer experience – from home screen to app discoverability – from the moment a consumer purchases the TV.

Operator TV combines Vewd's industry-leading Smart TV software with Vestel's TV manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution expertise. Vestel produces TV's for more than 100 of the world's iconic brands, including JVC, Hitachi, Telefunken, and Toshiba. Operators not only benefit from having a leading manufacturer for their own or co-branded televisions, but also can rely upon Vestel's robust logistics capabilities to ensure simplified procurement, warehousing, and delivery of their Operator TV.

Vewd's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model aligns Operator TV with Pay TV subscription models and revenue, distributing costs, development time, and risk. Critical functionality comes standard in an Operator TV:

Conditional Access available to ensure broadcast and IP content security

Cloud-managed reference user experience (UX) or the Operator's customized UI

Content including premium OTT and video-on-demand, FAST channels, and full support for broadcast channels

Vewd's Operator TV solution is enabled via Vewd's white-labeled product suite which includes Vewd OS.

