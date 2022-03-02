Sign In Register
Video/Media

Vevo VoD app reaches Google TV and Android TV devices

Light Reading 2/3/2022


NEW YORK – Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today announced it is bringing the Vevo app to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

Vevo's TV app will be available on Android TV OS devices across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil, significantly boosting Vevo's global TV footprint.

Given the popularity of Android TV OS in the smart TV market, this partnership greatly expands free, on-demand access to Vevo's vast, sought-after catalog of premium music videos, including official releases, live performances, and original Vevo-produced content.

Vevo recently updated its TV app to combine linear programming with search and discovery functions, with the interface reflecting a live TV experience. Videos auto-play upon entering the app, and the more viewers visit, the more personalized the auto-play content recommendations become over time. Vevo's enhanced app is available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

Vevo

