Vestel puts TikTok on Linux-based TVs

MANISA, Turkey – Vestel, the largest TV manufacturer in Europe, is today announcing the arrival of TikTok on its vast range of Smart TVs. The app collaboration will see Vestel now bring the video sharing phenomenon to more than twenty high-profile and premium TV brands, including its own portfolio of brand licences.

Especially designed for TV, the TikTok app is already available on all Vestel-designed Android Smart TV ranges for brands in the UK, Germany and France. The roll out of TikTok for Vestel Linux-based Smart TVs started on the 20th, January, with the app set to launch on Vestel 2021 UHD TV ranges in early February, and on Vestel 2020 UHD TVs by the end of March.

Supporting the display of high definition TikTok content, the Vestel-manufactured Smart TVs bring more detail, vibrancy, and colour to the screen for a larger-than-life home viewing experience.

With TV features, such as 4K upscalers, and Micro Dimming, the picture quality of all TikTok content, including standard definition videos, can be further sharpened, and brightened to bring videos bang into focus.

Whether for chart-topping singles that have inspired the latest viral TikTok dances, or the latest news, the audio is also clear and life-like, thanks to the TVs' Dolby Audio feature.

Accessing TikTok on Vestel-manufactured Smart TVs is simple. While the app will be pre-installed for all future Vestel Linux-based Smart TVs, current 2021 ranges only require customers to switch their TVs off and then on again for the app to appear on the Smart platform. For Vestel Android TV ranges, customers just need to search for the app and download it on the Google Play store.

