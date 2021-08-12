"
Video/Media

Vestel launches remote app for 50 TV brands

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/8/2021
Comment (0)

MANISA, Turkey – Vestel is set to bring viewers around Europe extra features for their Smart TVs with the launch of its TV Smart Centre app. Free-to-download, the new TV remote control app is designed for Smart TVs from fifty popular as well as premium brands1, offering more personalised control, as well as ultra-convenient and fast access to TV listings, apps, and screen share functions.

Split into five sections – Home, Guide, Remote, Applications, and Settings, the app simplifies the navigation process, enabling users to enjoy a more intuitive user experience from their connected iOS and Android mobile devices.

Home screen

To help narrow down searches, the Home screen's Dashboard features extra information for up to thirty programmes and films, providing insightful synopses about shows and movies, as well as more detail about the genres and casts. While the Primetime section picks out and highlights specific programmes for peak evening viewing times between 8pm and midnight, the "For You" section does so for programmes, regardless of when they are scheduled.

Remote screen

Bringing together all the most frequently used functions to one centralised place, the TV Smart Centre app Remote screen features a power button to switch the TV on, a 4-way D-pad, and buttons for several alternative search style options. These include modes for searching with numerical and alphabetical keyboards, and a touchpad, as well as a voice search function for simple remote control commands.

To stream the most highly sought-after content quickly and easily, there are also shortcut buttons for Netflix and YouTube, and a selection of media player controls that are immediately to hand.

Guide and Apps

Giving viewers more personalised control and flexibility, the Guide screen offers further access to the screen mirroring button and the Follow Me TV function, along with the latest, most up-to-date TV listings with its "What's on TV" section.

1 For a full list of TV brands, please view here.

Vestel

