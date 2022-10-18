Verizon's +play adds NBA streaming services

NEW YORK – Verizon today announced that NBA League Pass, the league's premium live game subscription service, and NBA TV, the league's premium offering of 24/7 NBA content, are the latest additions to +play, a first-of-its-kind platform for consumers to discover, purchase and manage some of their favorite subscriptions – all in one place.

With the NBA's direct-to-consumer subscription services in +play, Verizon customers will be able to seamlessly access and manage their subscriptions to both NBA League Pass and NBA TV, as well as exclusive offers from the many services available through +play – all on the network America relies on.

NBA League Pass offers live, out-of-market regular-season games, with next-generation game viewing enhancements, including new camera angles, alternative audio, celebrity influencer commentary, in-depth analytics and condensed games for on-demand viewing. With NBA TV, fans have access to exclusive live NBA games, original programming, and an extensive list of on-demand video content.

With more than 200 streaming services available in the marketplace, customers are constantly challenged to keep pace with what's available, as well as managing and tracking what they've already signed up for. +play is Verizon's response to this pain point: a simple way to centralize content and entertainment services across all devices – and a more effective way for customers to discover new content and take advantage of deals for services.

The cutting-edge hub will give consumers access to the best content and experiences– while also strengthening Verizon's strategy of providing customers with choice: choice connectivity, choice of device and now, choice of content and digital services – all managed in one place.

