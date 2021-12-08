Verizon sweetens wireline, wireless plans with AMC+

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon is giving customers yet another way to enjoy their favorite shows and iconic series on America's most reliable network, adding AMC+ to an already unrivaled slate of entertainment options Verizon customers can select to enjoy at no added cost. Starting today, new Fios customers at all speeds, or customers who purchase a smartphone on a new line with select Verizon Unlimited plans, can receive up to 12 months of AMC+ — the streaming home of hit shows like The Walking Dead and exclusive content from Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films and BBC America — on us.

AMC+ delivers early access to its original content, so eligible Verizon customers will soon be able to see the final season of The Walking Dead premiere on AMC+ on August 15, one week before it appears on television. Only Verizon offers new home Internet or select wireless customers 12 months of AMC+ so fans can watch epic shows and award-winning series at no additional cost.

AMC+ on us with Verizon Unlimited on your mobile account

Starting today, Verizon customers who purchase one of our best 5G phones with a device payment plan can get up to 12 months AMC+ streaming on us.

When activating a new line, a new or existing Verizon customer who purchases one of our best 5G phones with a device payment plan on a Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plan gets 12 months of AMC+ streaming on us.

A new customer who purchases one of our best 5G phones on a Start Unlimited plan gets six months of AMC+ streaming on us.

When upgrading to one of our best 5G phones on the same line, existing customers on Verizon Unlimited plans get six months of AMC+ streaming on us.

AMC+ on us for Verizon Fios Customers

Starting today, new Verizon Fios customers who sign up for one of the new Mix & Match on Fios home Internet plans — with no data caps and no annual contracts — get 12 months of AMC+ streaming on us (then $8.99/mo after).

Customers who sign up for Fios Gigabit may also be eligible for other perks of Fios, including a free Samsung Chromebook, Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi for getting better coverage in more areas of your home, and 2TB of Verizon Cloud storage.

Learn more at GetFios.com. Sign up for Verizon Fios and wireless plans and you'll be eligible for additional monthly savings.

Verizon customers get hours of entertainment on AMC+

AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that delivers popular shows and critically-acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, as well as the complete library of even more entertainment from Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

Verizon customers who sign up for an eligible plan will get a central source for premium entertainment with original shows and fan favorites like Mad Men, Rectify, Orphan Black, Portlandia, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2 and series from The Walking Dead universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, The North Water, The Beast Must Die, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy City, Too Close, and the forthcoming drama Kin.

Verizon