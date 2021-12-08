Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Verizon sweetens wireline, wireless plans with AMC+

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/12/2021
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon is giving customers yet another way to enjoy their favorite shows and iconic series on America's most reliable network, adding AMC+ to an already unrivaled slate of entertainment options Verizon customers can select to enjoy at no added cost. Starting today, new Fios customers at all speeds, or customers who purchase a smartphone on a new line with select Verizon Unlimited plans, can receive up to 12 months of AMC+ — the streaming home of hit shows like The Walking Dead and exclusive content from Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films and BBC America — on us.

AMC+ delivers early access to its original content, so eligible Verizon customers will soon be able to see the final season of The Walking Dead premiere on AMC+ on August 15, one week before it appears on television. Only Verizon offers new home Internet or select wireless customers 12 months of AMC+ so fans can watch epic shows and award-winning series at no additional cost.

AMC+ on us with Verizon Unlimited on your mobile account

Starting today, Verizon customers who purchase one of our best 5G phones with a device payment plan can get up to 12 months AMC+ streaming on us.

  • When activating a new line, a new or existing Verizon customer who purchases one of our best 5G phones with a device payment plan on a Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plan gets 12 months of AMC+ streaming on us.
  • A new customer who purchases one of our best 5G phones on a Start Unlimited plan gets six months of AMC+ streaming on us.
  • When upgrading to one of our best 5G phones on the same line, existing customers on Verizon Unlimited plans get six months of AMC+ streaming on us.

AMC+ on us for Verizon Fios Customers

Starting today, new Verizon Fios customers who sign up for one of the new Mix & Match on Fios home Internet plans — with no data caps and no annual contracts — get 12 months of AMC+ streaming on us (then $8.99/mo after).

  • Customers who sign up for Fios Gigabit may also be eligible for other perks of Fios, including a free Samsung Chromebook, Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi for getting better coverage in more areas of your home, and 2TB of Verizon Cloud storage.

Learn more at GetFios.com. Sign up for Verizon Fios and wireless plans and you'll be eligible for additional monthly savings.

Verizon customers get hours of entertainment on AMC+

AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that delivers popular shows and critically-acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, as well as the complete library of even more entertainment from Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

Verizon customers who sign up for an eligible plan will get a central source for premium entertainment with original shows and fan favorites like Mad Men, Rectify, Orphan Black, Portlandia, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2 and series from The Walking Dead universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, The North Water, The Beast Must Die, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy City, Too Close, and the forthcoming drama Kin.

Verizon

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Deploying mmWave to unleash 5G’s full potential
WEBINAR: The journey to virtualized RAN: Insights 2021
5G is Changing the Game – Right Now. Is Your Infrastructure Ready?
The Journey to Virtualized RAN: Insights 2021
Automate and accelerate your migration to open vRAN
Build a modern foundation for RAN
OMDIA WEBINAR: The Telco Ecosystem Evolution
Creating value and opportunity at the service provider network edge
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE