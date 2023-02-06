Sign In Register
Video/Media

Verizon launches '+play' streaming bundle that combines Netflix, Paramount+ and Showtime

News Wire Feed

NEW YORK – Verizon today announced another first in the industry – for the first time, Netflix, Paramount+ and SHOWTIME are offered together as a bundle with exclusive savings and access only on +play, once again innovating on behalf of customers and driving the industry forward. Starting tomorrow and for a limited time, get Netflix's Premium Plan and the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle together for just $25.991 – all on the Network America relies on.

This is the first time the streaming giants have been offered together, giving Verizon customers added value on their premium services ($70 in annual savings) they can't get elsewhere – and the benefits of being on the network America relies on.

+play is Verizon's one-stop-shop to discover, purchase and save on subscription services, and now features over 30 partners spanning from entertainment to education, lifestyle to fitness and more. With myPlan, customers can get more savings for subscriptions on +play via myPlan's +play monthly credit perk – that's just $10 for $15 in +play credits.

Why it's important:

+play gives Verizon customers access to value and savings that they can't get anywhere else. With over 30 services available on the platform, +play has offers ranging from exclusive free trials to one year of a Netflix Premium subscription on us with the purchase of another service on +play.

Who it's for:

Streaming fans who want to get in on savings for some of today's most popular content, like 1923, Yellowjackets, Extraction 2 (streaming on Netflix June 16) and more – all in one place.

+play is available to all Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers who want exciting content from entertainment, lifestyle, gaming and more – all in one place and only on Verizon.

Even more to know and love about +play:

Verizon launched +play as a solution to common customer pain points, such as keeping track of current subscription services and payments, discovering new content and finding ways to save.

It's a single place where customers can easily search, subscribe to, save on and pay for their subscription services.

It builds on the services we already offer through leading content providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+ and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service, and introduces new subscription service partners, like NFL+, NBA League Pass, Max (formerly HBO Max), Netflix, the Peloton App, A+E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, HISTORY Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, Calm, Starz, AMC and Duolingo, among many others – with more to come later this year.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

