Verizon Business expands BlueJeans Partner Program in Latin America

NEW YORK – Verizon Business today announced the expansion of its BlueJeans Partner Program to customers in Latin America with new partners and expanded coverage across Mexico' Peru' Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic to help broaden the availability of the BlueJeans video collaboration and interactive livestreaming platform through the channel.

Furthermore' with the addition of BlueJeans to their vendor portfolio' CognosOnline' Directo and SISAP can now offer customers in Latin America a suite of video engagement solutions' including BlueJeans Meetings' BlueJeans Events with Studio' BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams' to create meaningful and inclusive experiences for every business challenge.

With increased support for partners' including the ability to gain expertise and expand customer reach' interested partners in the Latin America region now have the ability to sell the following approved BlueJeans solutions and services:

BlueJeans Meetings - Streamlines and facilitates more immersive and engaging meetings' BlueJeans Meetings allows customers to collaborate from anywhere' on any device. The following optional features are also available with BlueJeans Meetings in Latin America: Transcription (of recorded Meetings)' Closed Captioning' and Premium Calling (Toll-free' dial-in/Call Me' dial out).

BlueJeans Events - Empowers organizations to produce highly interactive and production-grade virtual events and live streams. The platform includes a new all-in-one event production suite (Studio)' closed caption translations' simultaneous interpretation' multi-language support and up to 150'000 interactive event participants.

BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams - Enables customers to turn a room into a video conference endpoint for MS Teams video meetings with a software service. The MS Teams Gateway product is a software solution that enables physical room CPE (cameras' microphones' phones) to join an MS Teams video meeting.

BlueJeans Rooms - Integrates video conferencing systems designed for the user' built for IT' and powered by the BlueJeans Enterprise Video Cloud. The solution reimagines the user experience with an easy-to-use and streamlined in-room experience. Powerful management tools and support services make it easy for IT teams to install' manage' and monitor their BlueJeans Rooms across the company.

With eight countries across Latin America' and 42 active countries globally' BlueJeans is harnessing the power of Verizon' a world leader in communications' to create the most immersive and interactive video engagement tools in the industry.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon