Video/Media

Verizon Business announces new BlueJeans Meetings features

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/26/2022
NEW YORK – Meetings aren't working, according to a recent whitepaper from Verizon and Boston Consulting Group. An issue long before the pandemic, it's one that's become heightened in today's anytime, anywhere work environment. To better align with shifting workforce dynamics, Verizon Business today announced updates across the desktop, mobile and Portal applications of BlueJeans Meetings to help streamline and facilitate more immersive, inclusive and engaging meetings.

On the BlueJeans Mobile app side, customized updates for foldable devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z series, utilize every screen available to maximize the video conferencing experience and make it easier for users to focus on both the content and other meeting participants—fostering a more equitable and efficient meeting experience. Similarly, participant scrolling enhances the user experience in Active Speaker view to better feature the primary speaker and other meeting attendees, and the addition of HD Content and Video Sharing for iPhone and iPad allows mobile users the ability to share 1080p Content and Video.

Personalizations for meeting efficiency

Business leaders have a responsibility to make hybrid work arrangements work for everyone, which requires a focus on creating more individual and inclusive workflows for teams. New BlueJeans Meetings features that allow users to personalize the meeting experience include:

Multi-Language Closed Captioning and Transcripts: More language options to better support diverse, dispersed teams

Hide Self View: The ability to hide one's own video, while still allowing others to see you, reduces video fatigue caused from constant hair checks

Binge Meetings (iOS and iPadOS): Gives users the flexibility to easily get notified and jump into their next call

CallKit Support (iOS and iPadOS): Providing assistance for remote worker time management, Call Kit Support for iOS and iPadOS allows users to better manage incoming phone calls while on a BlueJeans Meeting by switching over without dropping either call

Breakout Sessions: The ability to 'Ask for Help' with broadcasting a message creates better communication across dispersed breakout participants

Virtual Backgrounds: Virtual backgrounds available on iOS, iPadOS and Android devices means more options to personalize or minimize unwanted backgrounds distractions

RTMP Streaming: On the Desktop, Stream your Meeting to any feed with a URL and Streaming Key (previously only available in BlueJeans Events)

Additionally, updates to the BlueJeans app on Meta Portal can help to account for different working patterns and preferences. These include Collab Board Support and a Share Screen Link for fast second Screen Login access/share.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

