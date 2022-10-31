Verizon announces partnership with e-sports company World Champion Fantasy

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Today Verizon and World Champion Fantasy (WCF), a leading technology developer of PlayerX, the world's next generation online fantasy Esports platform, announced an exciting multi-year contract. The alliance will integrate Verizon's tools, services and techstack into WCF's new and industry disruptive PlayerX platform.

With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Esports enthusiasts on the PlayerX platform can compete in fantasy leagues using their dream team of esport athletes and teams, watch exclusive live feeds, and access real-time stats. The platform turns fantasy competition as we know it on its head by providing a high level of customization. With PlayerX, users will have the ability to define the persona, look, and feel of their teams through customizable interactive avatars, theme music, expansive chat capabilities and more. Beyond the fantasy sports application, PlayerX subscribers will also no longer have to search across multiple platforms for the most up-to-date information and highlights of their favorite streamers and athletes – it will all be housed on one non-gambling focused platform that is suitable for all ages.

