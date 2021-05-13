Velocix notches Liberty Latin American streaming deal

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Velocix, the market's leading provider of carrier-grade video streaming and advertising technology, has announced a multi-country agreement with Liberty Latin America (LLA) to power the operator's Android TV-based streaming services in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

LLA is one of the largest telecommunications operators serving these regions, with over 6 million customer relationships across product lines, spanning 20 consumer markets.

In connection with the contract, Velocix has already completed the deployment of its IP CDN, origin server, and recording management software in Puerto Rico, Panama, Costa Rica, and Chile. Additional market deployments are planned for 2021.

Velocix