Velocix names Jim Brickmeier CEO

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Market-leading content delivery software provider Velocix has announced the promotion of Jim Brickmeier to Chief Executive Officer. Brickmeier succeeds Anthony Berkeley, who has been elevated by parent company Lumine Group to oversee a portfolio of media and entertainment technology companies, including Velocix, TransMedia Dynamics and other acquired businesses.

Brickmeier was most recently Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Velocix, where he has been a guiding force behind the company's evolution towards hybrid-cloud technologies. He has previously held senior leadership roles at Nokia and Concurrent, and has served as a Board Member of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA).

Velocix is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and maintains offices around the world. The company's international client roster includes many of the leading innovators in media and telecommunications, including Vodafone, Liberty Global, Telefónica, TELUS, and Deutsche Telekom.

Read the full announcement here.

