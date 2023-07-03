Vecima pitches QAM video platform to small operators

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Canada – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced a new MediaScale™ video platform tailored to simplify maintaining QAM video on demand (VOD). Integrations with third-party QAM VOD back-office solutions, including CommScope ConvergeMedia Manager and SeaChange Adrenaline, facilitate straightforward replacement of aging library and streaming infrastructure that often leverage spinning disks nearing the end of their design life.

The Vecima platform uses compact MediaScale Origin and Storage implementations that can easily be repurposed or augmented to support IPTV and SVTA-compliant caching for third-party over-the-top content, providing operators a value proposition beyond sustaining the legacy QAM VOD ecosystem.

Vecima's MediaScale unified streaming video solution optimizes quality of experience and efficient delivery of Live Linear, nDVR, and Time-shifted TV, and VoD services. MediaScale can expand capacity while servicing a diverse client device ecosystem, including IP-enabled set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, and other streaming devices. For more information about Vecima's MediaScale unified video streaming platform, visit vecima.com/video-streaming.

