Vecima and Cadent connect on dynamic ad insertion

VICTORIA, B.C. and NEW YORK – Vecima Networks Inc. and Cadent, the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, today announced the integration of Vecima's MediaScale Streaming solution with Cadent Aperture Platform to power the next generation of multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) and vMVPD advertising services.

Leveraging the integration of Vecima's MediaScaleTM Streaming solution and the Aperture Platform, service providers will now be able to protect existing linear ad revenue as they migrate to new IPTV platforms, as well as create new opportunities for incremental revenue from previously unmonetized premium inventory.

The integrated solution allows the current linear ad schedule to be mirrored on IP-based linear streams. Together, MediaScale and Aperture support ad insertion and dynamic decisioning for linear TV, time-shifted video services, as well as ad replacement for video on demand (VOD) and Cloud DVR content.

Additionally, Aperture Viewer Graph, Cadent's patented cookieless technology that maps IP address to household viewing targets, allows service providers to seamlessly activate data for themselves and their affiliate partners. Highly accurate targeting using a service provider's first-party data, in a secure, data-safe workflow, combined with a wide range of third-party audience segments make addressable TV campaigns even more accurate with advanced reporting and attribution. This allows service providers to optimize the viewing experience for consumers by making campaigns more relevant and less intrusive.

With the millions of subscribers already served by operators using Vecima and Cadent solutions, customers will be able to quickly implement addressable advertising across their IP video networks and deliver targeted messages in the moments people are most immersed in content, regardless of viewing channel, and realize revenue benefits with incremental spend.

