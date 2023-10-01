US sports OTT subscription revenue to hit approx $22.6 billion in 2027

According to Parks Associates' latest research, annual sports OTT subscription revenue in the United States was $13.1 billion in 2022 and will almost double to approximately $22.6 billion in 2027, a 73% increase over the next five years. The new industry report OTT & Sports: Services and Strategies for Growth examines key trends in sports content and provides an overview of the pay-TV sports media landscape, OTT sports services, direct-to-consumer trends, and the sports fan viewing experience.

The report notes traditional pay TV is losing its stronghold on sports media rights. Streaming providers, in search of original and exclusive content, are looking to live sports to attract and maintain their user bases. For example, Amazon now has the NFL's Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, and Apple recently announced a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer (MLS).

OTT & Sports: Services and Strategies for Growth follows the sports consumer's experience as it moves online and away from traditional pay TV, driving yet another sector of the pay-TV demographic to cut the cord. According to the research, there are more than 50 specific sports OTT services in the US, creating market fragmentation and competition to attract sports fans.

The report includes a five-year forecast for OTT sports service subscriptions and revenue in the US.

Parks Associates