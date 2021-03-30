Univision launches free streaming service PrendeTV

MIAMI – Univision Communications announced today PrendeTV, America's first and only streaming channels-based and VOD service created specifically for U.S. Hispanic audiences, launched with an unparalleled, genre-spanning offering of 100% free, premium Spanish-language content.

PrendeTV is home to the widest selection of the most popular Spanish-language programming available to viewers in the U.S. and is spotlighted by 40 streaming channels and 10,000 hours of VOD content and growing, across movies, international hit drama series, reality shows, children's programming, beloved telenovelas and sports programming. Audiences can now access a curated channel and VOD lineup of exclusive programming from Univision and Televisa's content libraries not found on any other streaming service.

The launch follows the recent acquisition of VIX, the largest Spanish-language ad-supported VOD streaming service for Latin American audiences and U.S. Hispanics. When combined with PrendeTV, Univision's ad supported streaming offerings deliver more than 30,000 hours of content with an unmatched variety of Spanish-language programming.

Taking its name from the Spanish-language word for "switch on" or "turn on," PrendeTV is available to customers free of charge on Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple (iOS and tvOS), Google (Android phones and TV devices) and via the web on prende.tv. The app will be available on the Roku platform in the coming weeks.

