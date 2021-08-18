Top US pay-TV providers shed 1.23M subs in Q2 2021

DURHAM, N.H. – Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. – representing about 95% of the market – lost about 1,230,000 net video subscribers in 2Q 2021, compared to a pro forma net loss of about 1,505,000 in 2Q 2020.

The top pay-TV providers now account for about 77.6 million subscribers – with the top seven cable companies having 42.6 million video subscribers, other traditional pay-TV services having about 28.2 million subscribers, and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services having about 6.8 million subscribers.

Key findings for the quarter include:

Top cable providers had a net loss of about 590,000 video subscribers in 2Q 2021 – compared to a loss of about 505,000 subscribers in 2Q 2020

Other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 700,000 subscribers in 2Q 2021 – compared to a loss of about 1,045,000 subscribers in 2Q 2020

AT&T Premium TV had 473,000 net losses in 2Q 2021 – compared to 887,000 net losses in 2Q 2020

Top publicly reporting vMVPDs added about 55,000 subscribers in 2Q 2021 – compared to a gain of about 45,000 subscribers in 2Q 2020

"Pay-TV net losses of 1,230,000 in 2Q 2021 were about 275,000 fewer than in 2Q 2020 on a pro forma basis," said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. "Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 4,520,000 subscribers, compared to a loss of about 5,460,000 over the prior year."

