TiVo, Xandr strike connected TV ad deal

NEW YORK – Xandr and TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation, announced today that they have entered into an agreement to make TiVo's ad-supported CTV inventory available to buyers in the Xandr Marketplace. The agreement includes TiVo's pre-roll and in-stream content CTV advertising offerings. TiVo selected Xandr Monetize for its streamlined inventory management capabilities, data-driven yield optimization analytics, and robust buyer demand.

Xandr's transparent media solutions enable buyers to easily plan and execute high quality video and CTV campaigns through one-to-one or one-to-many deals across a wide range of premium suppliers. By taking a unique buyer-centric approach, Xandr is able to remove friction and inefficiencies in the premium video marketplace and ensure that buyers are reaching valuable audiences in premium environments at scale. As a result, video now accounts for 35% of all spend on the platform. Total video spend on Xandr's platform grew 75% YoY in Q1 2021, largely driven by CTV's 235% increase over the same period.

