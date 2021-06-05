TiVo Stream activations and TiVo IPTV deployments rise in Q1

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (the "Company", "Xperi" or "we") today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue of $221.6 million.
- Cash Flow from Operations of $26.7 million.
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $29.7 million.
- GAAP earnings per share of $0.05 and Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.59.
- Bought back $25 million of common stock.
- Increased stock repurchase authorization by $100 million, bringing the total current amount available to $155 million.
First Quarter 2021 Business and Recent Operating Highlights:
IP Licensing Business
- Renewed agreement with Frontier, one of the top 10 traditional Pay-TV providers in the US.
- Renewed and extended licenses with Cox, Sony, and TCL.
Product Business
Consumer Experience business highlights:
- Expanded TiVo Stream footprint with increasing activations.
- Expanded content on the TiVo+ service with the launch of IMDb TV, Amazon's free ad-supported service, Paramount+, and TVEverywhere.
- Signed a multi-year agreement with Xiaomi, which includes a commitment for IMAX Enhanced on Xiaomi TVs.
Pay-TV business highlights:
- Demand for the TiVo IPTV video service continued to grow with deployments increasing nearly 100% quarter over quarter.
- Extended Vodafone agreement providing access to more products and services from the Xperi portfolio alongside TiVo's current solutions and services on the VTV platform.
- Extended interactive program guide licensing deal with Sharp Corporation.
Read the full announcement here.