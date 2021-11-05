Sign In Register
Video/Media

TiVo leads Roku and Amino in MobiTV auction with baseline bid of $14.1M

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/11/2021
Comment (0)

TiVo/Xperi was revealed Tuesday morning as the baseline bidder for the assets of MobiTV, the bankrupt provider of video software and infrastructure services for dozens of US cable operators and telcos.

TiVo's baseline bid was $14.1 million. TiVo is an obvious fit, given that it operates a service provider business that's largely focused on small and midsized cable operators and telcos, similar to MobiTV's historic focus on tier 2/3 MSOs and telcos.

Adding MobiTV's tech and platform would fill some gaps in TiVo's arsenal, including MobiTV's multi-tenant headend equipped with IP video transport rights and extensive white label pay-TV app development and expertise for a wide range of TV streaming platforms, including Roku, Apple (tvOS), Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, as well as IoS and Android smartphones and tablets. MobiTV would also bring in dozens of additional service providers to the mix at TiVo, which completed its merger with Xperi in 2020.

As of this writing, the auction was in recess until 12:30 p.m. ET, as a group of the following additional qualified bidders considered their next move:

  • Roku, the streaming device and platform company that is currently in a high-profile fight with YouTube TV. A deal for MobiTV would give Roku a stronger leg up with cable operators and a way to expand the reach and influence of its streaming platform in the pay-TV arena.
  • Amino Technologies, the UK-based provider of IPTV software and streaming devices and a long-time MobiTV tech partner.

  • RPX, a patent-focused company that contends that it is not a patent troll opportunistically licenses its patents. RPX notes that it does "buy potentially problematic patents in the open market," but does not "offensively assert or litigate the patents we own."
  • TV2 Consulting, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based company that provides support for IP video planning, deployment, tech integration, tools and support, with a current emphasis on Mediaroom, the IPTV middleware/platform currently owned and operated by MediaKind.
  • VectorMax, a company focused on providing optimized video transport for bandwidth-constrained networks, and led by execs hailing from companies and organizations such as Bell Labs, IBM, DARPA and MPEG. It also claims to hold 161 global patents.
  • Vobile Group, a Santa Clara, Calif.-based company focused on protecting, measuring and monetizing online video content. According to the company, its copyright video content management technology supported 112 million subscribers as of March 31, 2021.
  • Streaming TV Acquisition. The individual companies involved with this group have not been publicly identified as of this writing. Notably, the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), a group that strikes programming and technology deals on behalf of hundreds of independent cable operators and telcos, has previously suggested that companies in its membership team should partner up with a potential MobiTV buyer.

MobiTV filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in early March. T-Mobile, which used MobiTV's platform to power its now-defunct TVision OTT-TV service, provided $15.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing to keep MobiTV operating through the bankruptcy process.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

