Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

ThinkAnalytics wraps up bumper 2021

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/27/2022
Comment (0)

LONDON and LOS ANGELES – ThinkAnalytics, the global provider of cloud-based personalized content discovery, viewer insight, and targeted advertising solutions, has wrapped up a bumper 2021 fueled by overall revenue growth of 20% year on year.

The company announced that four major new customer signings in North America, as well as others in Europe and Asia Pacific, will bring the total number of subscribers served by ThinkAnalytics customers to 450 million, up from 400 million today.

Looking to future growth, ThinkAnalytics is seeing continued expansion of its addressable market by bringing the power of hyper-targeted digital advertising to more TV/OTT operators. This gives customers the opportunity to increase their ad revenues and further personalize the overall TV experience. New ad-based deployments will be going live in early 2022.

Capping a successful year, in December 2021 ThinkAnalytics reached the milestone of delivering 7 billion recommendations per day to more than 400 million users under contract across 80+ pay-TV and streaming services in 43 languages. There has been a surge in demand for the cloud-based Think360 personalized content discovery and viewer engagement platform - the first with the massive scalability to power super-aggregation services for customers like Liberty Global and Tata Sky. Reflecting this demand, and supported by a strong partnership with AWS, 80% of customers are now running on AWS.

Other 2021 highlights include:

  • New live deployments worldwide, including across North America; for MENA-based OSN in 20 markets; and for India’s Tata Sky Binge service which delivers super-aggregation across 11 streaming apps
  • A string of partnership announcements with AWS, reinforcing the two firms’ complementary solutions and services
  • The launch of a hyper-targeted version of ThinkAdvertising, now in live deployments with several video service providers.

The growth in streaming services and escalating content costs make hyper-targeted personalized experiences - paired with massively scalable super-aggregation functionality for larger players – a key differentiator in the battle for viewer engagement, increased loyalty, and retention, resulting in increased ARPU. This is ThinkAnalytics’ sweet spot.

Eddie Young, Chairman, ThinkAnalytics, said: “2021 was a stellar year for ThinkAnalytics. We grew at pace, significantly expanding our customer footprint in North America while also recording strong revenue growth from new and existing customers in EMEA and Asia Pacific.”

Customers include: Liberty Global, Deutsche Telekom, HBO Max, DirecTV Latin America, Vodafone Proximus, Rogers, Sky, Tata Sky, Astro, Singtel, and OSN.

For more information, please check out the full release here.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) - A Key Enabler of TCO Reduction for Mobile Network Operators
The Essential Guide for Understanding ORAN
Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
Transport network disaggregation is key to open networking
Hosting OSS on the Cloud – are CSPs there yet?
Why now is the right time to modernize your legacy inventory systems
Omdia, AWS and Amdocs discuss migrating OSS to the cloud
Migrating OSS to the public cloud: why, how and when?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE