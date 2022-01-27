ThinkAnalytics wraps up bumper 2021

LONDON and LOS ANGELES – ThinkAnalytics, the global provider of cloud-based personalized content discovery, viewer insight, and targeted advertising solutions, has wrapped up a bumper 2021 fueled by overall revenue growth of 20% year on year.

The company announced that four major new customer signings in North America, as well as others in Europe and Asia Pacific, will bring the total number of subscribers served by ThinkAnalytics customers to 450 million, up from 400 million today.

Looking to future growth, ThinkAnalytics is seeing continued expansion of its addressable market by bringing the power of hyper-targeted digital advertising to more TV/OTT operators. This gives customers the opportunity to increase their ad revenues and further personalize the overall TV experience. New ad-based deployments will be going live in early 2022.

Capping a successful year, in December 2021 ThinkAnalytics reached the milestone of delivering 7 billion recommendations per day to more than 400 million users under contract across 80+ pay-TV and streaming services in 43 languages. There has been a surge in demand for the cloud-based Think360 personalized content discovery and viewer engagement platform - the first with the massive scalability to power super-aggregation services for customers like Liberty Global and Tata Sky. Reflecting this demand, and supported by a strong partnership with AWS, 80% of customers are now running on AWS.

Other 2021 highlights include:

New live deployments worldwide, including across North America; for MENA-based OSN in 20 markets; and for India’s Tata Sky Binge service which delivers super-aggregation across 11 streaming apps

A string of partnership announcements with AWS, reinforcing the two firms’ complementary solutions and services

The launch of a hyper-targeted version of ThinkAdvertising, now in live deployments with several video service providers.

The growth in streaming services and escalating content costs make hyper-targeted personalized experiences - paired with massively scalable super-aggregation functionality for larger players – a key differentiator in the battle for viewer engagement, increased loyalty, and retention, resulting in increased ARPU. This is ThinkAnalytics’ sweet spot.

Eddie Young, Chairman, ThinkAnalytics, said: “2021 was a stellar year for ThinkAnalytics. We grew at pace, significantly expanding our customer footprint in North America while also recording strong revenue growth from new and existing customers in EMEA and Asia Pacific.”

Customers include: Liberty Global, Deutsche Telekom, HBO Max, DirecTV Latin America, Vodafone Proximus, Rogers, Sky, Tata Sky, Astro, Singtel, and OSN.

For more information, please check out the full release here.