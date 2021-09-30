ThinkAnalytics beefs up ad-targeting capability

LONDON and LOS ANGELES – ThinkAnalytics, a global provider of cloud-based personalized content discovery, viewer insight, and targeted advertising solutions, today announced enhancements to ThinkAdvertising that bring even more sophisticated, digital-style ad targeting to the TV sector, and provide opportunities for video service providers to build additional revenue streams.

Chief among the enhancements is the ability to blend comprehensive, dynamic, first-party behavioral data with a broadened set of enriched metadata for the ultimate in hyper-targeted segmentation. These rich user profiles are highly attractive to new and existing TV advertisers that want to reach highly segmented audience niches that they recognize, value, and can measure.

Also new is support for the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) taxonomy used by media buyers for digital ad campaigns, which makes it easier for advertisers to buy and run cross-media campaigns that include TV ads. ThinkAdvertising automates the creation of valuable audience segments using more than 160 IAB audience affinities – for example, people interested in luxury cars or adventure vacations.

With its focus on first-party data, ThinkAdvertising now makes it possible to predict a viewer's purchase intent. By tracking viewing behavior, the solution can dynamically capture and build audience segments that demonstrate an enhanced interest in a particular purchasing category at a particular time. For example, a sudden interest in searching for and watching programs about trekking vacations signals that the viewer will likely be interested in being served ads from companies that offer trekking tours.

Similarly, ThinkAdvertising makes it possible to identify those important but elusive "light" TV viewer categories that TV advertisers are keen to reach but have found so difficult to engage with until now.

ThinkAnalytics