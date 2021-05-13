Sign In Register
Video/Media

The Roku Channel to debut 30 originals on 'Streaming Day'

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/13/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced it will debut "Roku Originals" on The Roku Channel on May 20, in celebration of Streaming Day. The Roku Originals launch lineup, which features 30 titles, includes award-winning and scripted series, such as "Die Hart," "#FreeRayshawn" and "Reno 911!," documentaries, such as "Blackballed" and "Big Rad Wolf," and alternative and reality programming, including "Punk'd" and "Chrissy's Court." Roku Originals will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Coinciding with the launch on May 20, Roku is partnering with Laugh Out Loud, the multi-platform comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart, to bring LOL! Network, a linear channel featuring a curated collection of the boldest voices in comedy, to The Roku Channel. It will join The Roku Channel's lineup of more than 190 live linear streaming channels.

The Roku Channel is the home for free entertainment on America's No. 1 TV streaming platform based on hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, April 2021). In Q1 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 70 million people. Account reach and streaming hours more than doubled year-over-year — a growth rate that is over twice as fast as the overall Roku platform.

Roku Originals

From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries, to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals will give viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. The Roku Channel will be the exclusive destination for viewers in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. to stream Roku Originals for free. Programs available on May 20 include:

  • "#FreeRayshawn"
  • "About Face"
  • "Bad Ideas with Adam Devine"
  • "Barkitechture"
  • "Big Rad Wolf"
  • "Blackballed"
  • "Centerpiece"
  • "Chrissy's Court"
  • "Cup of Joe"
  • "Die Hart"
  • "Dishmantled"
  • "Dummy"
  • "Fight Like a Girl"
  • "Flipped"
  • "The Fugitive"
  • "Gayme Show"
  • "Iron Sharpens Iron"
  • "Last Looks"
  • "Let's Roll with Tony Greenhand"
  • "Most Dangerous Game"
  • "Murder House Flip"
  • "Murder Unboxed"
  • "Nightgowns"
  • "Prodigy"
  • "Punk'd"
  • "Reno 911!"
  • "Royalties
  • "Shape of Pasta"
  • "Thanks a Million"
  • "You Ain't Got These"

In addition to the 30 Roku Originals announced for the May 20 lineup, more Roku Originals will debut on The Roku Channel later this year.

In celebration of Streaming Day, which commemorates the launch of the very first Roku streaming player in 2008, Roku has also announced a series of promotional offers for customers in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Read the full announcement here.

Roku

