The Roku Channel debuts in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Today, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in United States, Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed*, announced the arrival of The Roku Channel in Mexico. The Roku Channel is a free streaming channel available on Roku devices that offers users access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, including exclusive access to more than 30 Roku Originals, starting on October 13.

The Roku Channel is available to owners of a Roku streaming player or Roku TV™ model without the need for a login or subscription. The entertainment selection includes something for everyone: "Los Pitufos en la aldea perdida," "Blade Runner 2049," "El Sorprendente Hombre Araña 2," "Psicópata Americano," "Draft Day," "El Patriota" "El lado luminoso de la vida," "Lluvia de hamburguesas 2," "Hombres de negro II,", "Whip It,", and many others.

The content selection comes from existing global partners like Sony, Lionsgate, and renowned local partners such as Telefórmula, among others, with more titles being added over time. By offering content from existing channel publishers, The Roku Channel helps them to drive additional viewers on the Roku platform.

Product offering in Mexico

Roku streaming players, like the Roku Express, are available starting from as little as 899 MXN. Roku also works with TV brands such as Hisense, TCL, ATVIO, HKPRO, InFocus, JVC, Philips, Sanyo, Sharp, Aiwa, Daewoo, and Sansui who offer Roku TV models in sizes ranging from 32" to 65" in HD, 4K and 8K UHD.

*Research conducted by Hypothesis Group, October 2021

