The Roku Channel adds 17 free streaming channels to its lineup

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced its linear lineup has expanded to more than 200 channels, with a total of 17 all-new channels launching this week on The Roku Channel. Starting today, users will be able to watch 16 linear channels spanning across a wide variety of genres. Additionally, as a special treat for streamers, a new linear channel dedicated to The Wiggles will go live on August 19, in celebration of Kids & Family's second anniversary.

The Roku Channel first launched live/linear programming in 2018 and today it is a core part of The Roku Channel experience. Since its launch in 2019, Kids & Family experience on The Roku Channel has seen exponential growth. In Q2 2021, Kids & Family programming on The Roku Channel was streamed by more households than any other AVOD kids and family stand-alone channel on the Roku platform.

New Free Live/Linear Channels

The Roku Channel now features more than 200 linear AVOD channels spanning a broad range of free content including news, sports, kids and family, lifestyle, Spanish language entertainment, and more, will be available to users in August. Starting today, the new linear channels available on The Roku Channel include:

AccuWeather Now

Baywatch

CBC

El Rey

Estrella Games

Filmrise Horror

FimRise Kids

FilmRise True Crime

IGN

Mega Noticias

RCN Más

Real Madrid TV

So...Real

The Only Way Is Essex

Tribeca Channel

The Wiggles powered by Loop Media, Inc.

Vivaldi

Read the full announcement here.

Roku