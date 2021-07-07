The Exchange, Comcast/NBCU to provide free Olympics streams to US service members

DALLAS and NEW YORK – The Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal announced today that U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide will be able to stream NBCUniversal's extensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games from their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com.

This marks the third time the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has worked with NBCUniversal on this effort, in partnership with local cable, satellite, dMVPD and telco providers. The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place July 23-Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan, while the Paralympic Games will run from Aug. 24-Sep. 5.

Through this arrangement, U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide can stream more than 5,500 hours of the Tokyo Olympics on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication, including all 41 sports and 339 medal events on the Tokyo program, plus the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, medal ceremonies, and more. The unprecedented streaming coverage will include simul-streams of all NBCUniversal linear channels, including the NBC primetime show, as well as feeds from all competition sessions.

The agreement also includes access to NBCUniversal's most ambitious commitment to the Paralympics, with nearly 1,000 hours of streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication. Coverage will feature the top stories and moments of the Paralympics, as well as athlete profiles and interviews, with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA.

Service members can access NBCUniversal's coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app and choosing the Exchange as their service provider.

Because of content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account will be required. Content rights restrictions will also apply to OCONUS locations where on-base residents must subscribe to internet service through an Exchange-contracted provider.

Read the full announcement here.

