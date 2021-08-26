Telestream scoops up Sherpa Digital Media

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Telestream, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital and a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced the acquisition of Sherpa Digital Media, a live event hosting and distribution platform used around the world by Fortune 500 companies and others to stream content to their customers, employees, and members. Sherpa Digital Media has built its platform to handle virtual events at any scale reliably and with a high degree of security.

The fully featured live and on-demand event platform enables customers to create live events and webinars in just a few clicks. The platform includes breakout rooms, video hosting, marketing automation integration, secure streaming, customized look and feel, and the ability to scale up to hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Sherpa Digital Media is a privately held company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area that has been serving its customers with their streaming platform for 10 years. The team, based initially in the San Francisco Bay area, also includes a remote workforce which will be fully integrated into the Telestream family. Existing customers can expect to see additional resources being deployed to support the platform around the world.

