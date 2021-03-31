Telestream nabs ContentAgent

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Telestream, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital and a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced the acquisition of ContentAgent from Vecima Networks. ContentAgent is an application used around the world by top tier broadcasters, production companies and post houses to streamline content creation workflows. ContentAgent was built to automate common tasks such as camera card ingest for editorial teams and creating file-based deliverables such as broadcast masters and viewing copies.

With its intuitive graphic user interface, ContentAgent streamlines media ingest making it easier to transition from field production to the post production process. It brings extensive media processing efficiencies to anyone developing content for new media platforms and enterprise communications.

The ContentAgent team, based primarily in the UK, will be fully integrated into the Telestream family. Existing customers can expect to see additional resources being deployed to support ContentAgent around the world.

Telestream