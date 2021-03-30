Technicolor Android TV set-top deployments cross 10M mark

ATLANTA – Technicolor Connected Home announces its latest milestone achievement in the deployment of over 10 million Android TV set-top boxes (STBs) since beginning the initiative in 2016.

According to analysts at Industry Research, global demand for the Android TV STB market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.8% between 2021-2026. Demand has been strong across all geographies, with analysts documenting particularly strong take-up of Android TV in Asia and EMEA.

Cable, Telco and other PayTV operators around the world continue to rapidly deploy Android TV STBs to support the delivery of a wide array of video and music streaming services or gaming applications in order to meet increasingly stringent demands for the latest entertainment and content services.

Among the NSPs that have selected Technicolor Connected Home Android TV STBs for their subscribers are the following:

Table 1:



EMEA Asia North America Latin America Altibox Bharti Airtel Channel Vision Dish Mexico Canal Digital Foxtel Cogeco Megacable Comhem LG U+ EBOX Etisalat Vodafone Australia Echostar / DishTV Euskaltel Tata Sky SaskTel LMT Telus LTT WoW! MasMovil Netplus Partner Proximus Telecom Italia Wananchi Yes

Technicolor