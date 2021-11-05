TCL supersizes its Roku TV

CORONA, Calif. – TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced pricing and availability of its new XL Collection – a unique selection of TVs exceeding 80" with varying features to satisfy a range of cinephiles. These televisions will not only be TCL's largest TVs, they will also be the biggest TCL Roku TV models available to consumers globally. These super-sized televisions will continue TCL's award-winning formula - advanced TV technology paired with popular smart OS platforms - for superior picture quality and premium content, all housed in a sleek frame.

As entertainment demands call for larger screens, TCL is once again leading TV industry innovation by making premium big-screen sizes more accessible through its investments in new panel production facilities. Few fully integrated TV brands like TCL can deliver home theater solutions that replace the cinema experience like the XL Collection – TCL's first lineup of displays with screen sizes 80" and above.

Three 85" models will roll out in 2021 and each TV will feature performance levels for every kind of home theater. Starting with a simply smart 85" 4-Series TCL Roku TV that delivers the easiest way to enjoy 4K HDR streaming, to an 85" 4K HDR TCL Roku TV with QLED wide color technology picture quality, to the ultimate 85" 8K TV featuring TCL's highest performance display technologies, the XL Collection will fit any budget and exceed the standards to deliver larger-than-life home entertainment.

For true movie aficionados, the XL Collection is capable of delivering the deeply immersive experience found in the world's biggest cinemas. Sitting about six feet back from an XL Collection TV can deliver the same 60-degree field of view that is available from watching the gigantic 100-foot-wide screen from the middle row, center seats at the legendary TCL Chinese Theater in the heart of Hollywood. In 2020 alone, nearly 500 movies went straight to streaming services, with many of these being traditional Hollywood blockbusters. And with instant access to the most popular channels offering the newest movies, creating a personal screening room to watch all your favorites has never been easier with the TCL XL Collection.

For a smooth gaming experience, the XL Collection's QLED TCL Roku TV will bring Variable Refresh Rate and 120Hz HDMI input support as well as THX Certified Game Mode. Building on decades of experience fine-tuning cinematic experiences, TCL and THX have defined a new standard in big-screen gaming performance.

