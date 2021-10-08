TCL intros line of Google TV-powered sets

CORONA, Calif. – Today TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and a leading display technology innovator, announced pricing and availability of the first TCL TV lines with Google TV across its premium and high-performance 5- and 6-Series.

TCL's newest series featuring Google TV enhances its portfolio of award-winning televisions, providing smart software options that allow consumers to enjoy more of the content they want. TCL TVs featuring Google TV will continue TCL's winning formula of high-performance display technologies like QLED wide color and mini-LED backlighting in an accessible package for mainstream TV shoppers, paired with innovative smart platforms like the personalized experience of Google TV.

TCL televisions with Google TV deliver a content-first interface that is built around the consumer and what they love to watch. Designed to help users easily browse and discover new favorites with recommendations based on previous watch history, saved content and what's trending, Google TV brings effortless entertainment by aggregating movies and shows across all services – in one place – on TCL's premium 5-Series and powerful 6-Series models. Featuring the intuitive Google TV smart platform and hands-free voice control for the first time, the 5- and 6-Series TCL TVs can now benefit from Google Assistant to search through 700,000+ movies as well as TV shows, answer questions, manage smart home devices, and more.

Critically acclaimed as TV lines that deliver premium technology, sleek design, and accessible home theater performance, the 5- and 6-Series continue to deliver unmatched contrast technology, deep color saturation with QLED quantum dot nanocrystals and powerful clarity with Dolby Vision HDR.

With the addition of Google TV, TCL's latest offerings will also come with notable features like the For You tab where users will find new content based on their interests, across their streaming services; the Watchlist to fine tune recommendations by clicking on content and saving to watch later, even from a browser or phone; and the Live TV integrated channel guide where recommendations for streaming content are visible alongside live program listings. In addition, quickly finding TV shows and movies by title, genre, and even actors, is made possible by pressing the dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote and saying the command; or simply make Google TV the hub of any smart home by easily controlling your connected devices. Integrated directly into every TCL 5- and 6-Series with Google TV is also a high-performance far-field mic array so "OK Google" is easily understood no matter where someone is in the room.

TCL 5-Series with Google TV: Premium Picture

The new TCL 5-Series with Google TV is a great centerpiece for any home theater. With displays up to 75 inches, the 5-Series features premium picture performance technologies offering a truly remarkable entertainment experience and beautiful design to match. Now featuring Google TV, TCL's 5-Series boasts FullView edge-to-edge glass that blends seamlessly into the most modern environments and brilliantly displays wide color Quantum Dot technology for vivid and saturated colors. Referencing the DCI-P3 Hollywood color space standard for high dynamic range, the QLED wide color technology in 5-Series will deliver deeply saturated red, stunning green and spectacular blue without the limitations of lower color volume or shorter life found in other color technologies.

The TCL 5-Series models with Google TV are available in 50" (50S546), 55" (55S546), 65" (65S546) and 75" (75S546) for presale now.

TCL 6-Series with Google TV: Powerful Performance

The award-winning 6-Series has been acclaimed for years as the TV line that offers unmatched picture performance and endless entertainment powered by TCL's advanced display technologies. The 2021 6-Series featuring Google TV continues that winning combination of impressive color, contrast, and clarity.

Building on the features of the 5-Series, the TCL 6-Series with Google TV sits at the intersection of powerful picture performance and infinite entertainment, transforming the viewing experience with thousands of micro-meter class mini-LED backlights for uncompromised contrast and brilliantly smooth illumination. This TCL-pioneered mini-LED backlight technology powers up to 240 Contrast Control Zones for vividly bright and deeply dark areas of the image, delivering unparalleled depth and dimension. TCL's Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.

Combining stunning 4K HDR and mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience, the 6-series also houses Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision for greater brightness and contrast among a full palette of rich colors.

In addition, TCL's new 6-Series with Google TV will feature THX Certified Game Mode. Building on decades of fine-tuning cinematic and home theater experiences, TCL and THX have partnered to define a new standard in big-screen gaming performance. THX Certified Game Mode ensures serious fast-twitch gamers will be thrilled by an impactful image without any compromise in ultra-low-latency gaming display. The low-latency is combined with Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Game Mode features for a smoother, optimized gaming experience.

The TCL 6-Series models with Google TV will be available in 55" (55R646) and 65" (65R646) via presale starting today, with the 75" (75R646) following soon.

