Synamedia launches 'RDK-ready' offering

ATLANTA and LONDON – Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today unveiled Synamedia Gravity, an industry-first managed service that makes it easier for operators and service providers to offer their small to medium business (SMB) and residential customers a richer suite of advanced broadband and video capabilities. It comprises pre-integrated applications and advanced services for Wi-Fi, routing and security to add more hardware flexibility and operational simplicity, while enabling providers to offer new video and broadband services.

Synamedia Gravity supports a roadmap of features that take advantage of operators' existing functionality and allows them to deploy new services seamlessly. It is built on Synamedia eRDK, a managed solution for video, broadband devices and cloud management services, that delivers comprehensive subscriber and operator broadband experiences including 4K/UHD/HDR. Offered as a managed service, Synamedia Gravity includes software lifecycle management, support, integration and operational services, all from one source. This allows operators to avoid the pitfalls of complex systems, high costs and security risks that are inherent in a multi-vendor approach.

With direct access to the latest RDK code, Synamedia Gravity leverages the latest updates, delivering “RDK Ready” devices that are continually updated, future-proofing customers' technology investments.

Synamedia Gravity for the SMB market

With pre-integrated solutions, operators can quickly and easily enable SMB features such as business continuity, advanced routing, security monitoring and prevention capabilities, and telephony and IP services. Additionally, Synamedia Gravity provides SMBs with insight into security threats on their devices and network to help protect their business, employees and assets. These built-in security features include device fingerprinting, URL blacklisting, and support for Wi-Fi Mesh.

Synamedia Gravity for the residential market

Synamedia Gravity lowers TCO by letting operators offload the heavy lifting of device design, management, and support, so they can focus on bringing new offers and services to market. Providers looking for new ways to grow their video subscriber base can take advantage of Synamedia eRDK's fully modular, portable, and customizable open source design to launch subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) services and support for 4K devices.

