Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Survey: Consumers went big on Internet, video, voice purchases in 2020

News Analysis Karen Brown, Principal Analyst, KL Brown Consulting LLC 3/19/2021
Comment (0)

While 2020 may have been the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was also the year when switching Internet, voice and video providers reached a fever pitch, according to the latest BroadbandNow consumer shopping study.

Drawing from anonymous shopping data collected from its service finder website, BroadbandNow estimated that consumers spent a whopping $118 billion to switch or buy new Internet, phone and TV services last year.

Consumers appeared to be more motivated to find better wireline and wireless data connections in 2020, according to the survey. In wireline, BroadbandNow estimated that 38 million households signed up for new Internet service in 2020, up 46% compared to 2019 levels. The increase was driven by demand for home broadband service during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased interest in higher-speed fiber and other Gigabit service offerings.

The survey also estimated that 29% of new Internet purchases were in tiers offering 300 Mbit/s or greater, compared to just 9% in 2019. Almost a third of consumers surveyed said slow speeds were a problem with their existing service, while 20% said performance issues such as high latency and unreliable service were frustrating.

That result tracks with other recent research indicating Americans are moving up to higher-speed data tiers. In its recent Quantified Customer study, Parks Associates estimated that 24% of US broadband households are likely to upgrade their Internet service over the next six months.

Consumers may have seen a need for speed, but they were also looking for better deals. The survey found that more than a third of those who switched Internet service said they did so for a better price.

There were even more shifts in wireless, as BroadbandNow estimated 49 million consumers switched or bought new mobile phone plans in 2020, more than double the 22.7 million households that did so the year before – a leap BroadbandNow attributes to aggressive switch offers and new phone demand. The beleaguered landline phone also saw a small revival in 2020, as 9.4 million households bought new service, up from 8.9 million in 2019. While some customers were probably going back to tried-and-true landline phones with better in-home voice quality, others probably added it as part of attractive bundles, BroadbandNow concluded.

In contrast to voice and data, there wasn’t as much change in video, even as customer satisfaction ratings held steady for traditional pay TV and streaming offerings. About 72.6 million households bought a new streaming video service, down from 80.9 million households in 2019. Among households that bought or switched streaming services, 60% said they did so to watch a specific show or event, 40% sought more affordable pricing and 35% wanted to watch content without advertisements.

Similarly, 24.9 million households bought new cable and satellite TV service, down from 26.6 million in 2019. When asked why they bought or switched TV service, 49% of respondents said they wanted a better price, and 36% said they wanted better quality service. Another 34% said they were moving.

Elsewhere, other estimates indicate cable and satellite TV viewership is still dropping. In a new report, Pew research estimated that just 56% of Americans subscribe to a cable or satellite TV service, markedly down from 76% in 2015.

TV service spending may be declining, but the power of the bundle improved. BroadbandNow found that more than 78% of shoppers who bought cable or satellite TV service in 2020 did so as part of a bundle with other telecom services, up 18% compared to 2019 rates. About a third of these customers said bundle package savings were the primary draw, preventing them from cutting the cord and relying on streaming service options.

— Karen Brown, Special Contributor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Heavy Reading SmartNIC Survey 2021
DSS Guide: Technology and Device Testing for Engineers
Infographic: service provider survey results on future-ready OSS
Autonomous Networks, Now is the Time
Heavy Reading’s Cloud-Native 5G Core Operator Survey
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Why Energy Management Is Critical to 5G Success
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE