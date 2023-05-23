Super-sized 'Max' streaming service launches with 35K hours of content

NEW YORK – Max, the enhanced streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery, debuts today in the U.S., launching with 35,000 hours of content, more than twice that of HBO Max for the same price. Max brings HBO Max's can't-miss programming and movies, with fan-favorites from Discovery's real-life entertainment together to offer a complete viewing experience for every member of the household.

Max is the streaming destination for HBO with a dedicated homepage experience, along with Max Originals, Warner Bros. films, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and best-in-class unscripted programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle true crime and more from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, and ID, all in one place. Whether you know exactly what you want to watch or you're in the mood to explore, Max will help viewers find the right content at the right moment so they can click play faster.

With the world's best stories for every mood and every version of you, Max expands personalization beyond just the homepage, offering a differentiated and enhanced experience for every user across the whole service. Users can also personalize their experience and embrace their fandom by customizing their profiles using a collection of more than 350 beloved iconic characters across Warner Bros., HBO, Max Originals, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, and more.

Max also brings a more prominent kids experience, introducing a default kids profile for new subscribers along with accompanying parental controls, and an expansive offering of kids content, including dedicated hubs for Cartoon Network kids programming and Sesame Workshop.

With Max, audiences will be able to watch their favorite shows and films in 4K UHD with the Ultimate Ad-Free tier, including Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, The Dark Knight Trilogy and more. In addition, all Warner Bros. movies released this year and going forward will also be available in 4K UHD when they arrive on Max following their theatrical windows.

The platform will offer an average of more than 40 new titles and seasons every month, ensuring a steady stream of new programming to keep audiences engaged.

Read the full press release here.

