Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Struum preps for streaming launch

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 5/27/2021
Comment (0)

A new video streaming service that aims to be an aggregator of content from many other OTT services is now making its way to the starting gate.

The new streaming service, known as Struum, claims to have notched deals with more than 50 OTT networks and content providers to make their programming available on one combined platform. The service intends to offer curated programming from these and other providers for one monthly subscription fee using a unique credit-based approach.

Struum is now showcasing more than 25 of those content partners in a "sneak preview" period that started earlier this week for iOS, Chromecast and web users. The roster of content partners includes Tastemade, Tribeca, Cheddar News, Kocowa, Dekkoo, Magellan TV, History Hit, Gusto, Young Hollywood, Indieflix, Filmbox, Echoboom Sports, Social Club TV, Cinedigm, Magnolia Pictures, Little Dot Studios, Group 9, Stingray and SPI/Filmhub.

Run by a group of former Disney, Discovery Communications and other TV execs and backed by an investment from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Struum originally aimed to launch early this spring. Plans now call for it to debut this summer with a rollout of its app across the AppleTV, Android TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Roku platforms.

With more than 250 specialty streaming services now available in the US alone, Struum hopes to stand out from the pack by offering up samples of many of them. Instead of producing and running its own branded programming, it will ingest, mirror and host all the content from its partner SVoD services, leveraging Firstlight Media’s cloud-native platform.

Under Struum's unique business model, customers will pay for credits that can be applied for watching specific shows and movies. The content partners will be responsible for setting the credit values of their titles.

Thanks to its group of partners, Struum boasts that it will offer access to tens of thousands of movies and TV series across every conceivable genre, including classic movies, independent flicks, foreign films, cult TV shows, food and lifestyle shows, multicultural programming, reality programs and crime series. The service will also run special themed programming events to boost program sampling and discovery, while relying heavily on its navigation interface and curation to enable subscribers to search across genre, title, and specific partner services.

"Struum is designed to create the easiest way to find more of the content you love through one single monthly subscription," said Struum CEO and co-founder Lauren DeVillier. "We view ourselves as the ultimate complementary service and a perfect fit for TV and film lovers who are increasingly frustrated by the costs, complexity and effort required to discover and watch what they want."

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Download the new Omdia whitepaper: Service-Oriented NextGen ISP Architectures
Telefonica joins Tying Telco Together: Monetizing the Edge
5G Glossary of Terms
Small Footprint Deep Edge Control Plane Solutions
Automate core network updates for unparalleled quality and speed
Upgrade in a flash with automated configuration and customization
CI/CD services for the modern agile core
Automating the complexity out of service delivery and operations
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of distributed cloud and 5G for the new age By Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE