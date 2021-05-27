Struum preps for streaming launch

A new video streaming service that aims to be an aggregator of content from many other OTT services is now making its way to the starting gate.

The new streaming service, known as Struum, claims to have notched deals with more than 50 OTT networks and content providers to make their programming available on one combined platform. The service intends to offer curated programming from these and other providers for one monthly subscription fee using a unique credit-based approach.

Struum is now showcasing more than 25 of those content partners in a "sneak preview" period that started earlier this week for iOS, Chromecast and web users. The roster of content partners includes Tastemade, Tribeca, Cheddar News, Kocowa, Dekkoo, Magellan TV, History Hit, Gusto, Young Hollywood, Indieflix, Filmbox, Echoboom Sports, Social Club TV, Cinedigm, Magnolia Pictures, Little Dot Studios, Group 9, Stingray and SPI/Filmhub.

Run by a group of former Disney, Discovery Communications and other TV execs and backed by an investment from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Struum originally aimed to launch early this spring. Plans now call for it to debut this summer with a rollout of its app across the AppleTV, Android TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Roku platforms.

With more than 250 specialty streaming services now available in the US alone, Struum hopes to stand out from the pack by offering up samples of many of them. Instead of producing and running its own branded programming, it will ingest, mirror and host all the content from its partner SVoD services, leveraging Firstlight Media’s cloud-native platform.

Under Struum's unique business model, customers will pay for credits that can be applied for watching specific shows and movies. The content partners will be responsible for setting the credit values of their titles.

Thanks to its group of partners, Struum boasts that it will offer access to tens of thousands of movies and TV series across every conceivable genre, including classic movies, independent flicks, foreign films, cult TV shows, food and lifestyle shows, multicultural programming, reality programs and crime series. The service will also run special themed programming events to boost program sampling and discovery, while relying heavily on its navigation interface and curation to enable subscribers to search across genre, title, and specific partner services.

"Struum is designed to create the easiest way to find more of the content you love through one single monthly subscription," said Struum CEO and co-founder Lauren DeVillier. "We view ourselves as the ultimate complementary service and a perfect fit for TV and film lovers who are increasingly frustrated by the costs, complexity and effort required to discover and watch what they want."

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading